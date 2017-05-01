Countrywide (CYWDF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Countrywide (NASDAQ:CYWDF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, “Countrywide plc provides property services which includes estate agency and lettings network. The company’s business unit consists of Retail, London, B2B and Financial Services. Countrywide plc is headquartered in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom. “

Countrywide (NASDAQ:CYWDF) remained flat at $2.16 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.31. The company has a market cap of $465.29 million and a P/E ratio of 20.97. Countrywide has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $5.37.

