Countryside Properties PLC (CSP) PT Raised to GBX 305 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 275 ($3.55) to GBX 305 ($3.94) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 13th. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CSP. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 346 ($4.47) price objective on shares of Countryside Properties PLC in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.00) price objective (up from GBX 290 ($3.74)) on shares of Countryside Properties PLC in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Shares of Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) traded down 1.0272% on Thursday, reaching GBX 270.6408. Countryside Properties PLC has a one year low of GBX 170.60 and a one year high of GBX 290.00. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 218.16 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 249.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 238.29.

Countryside Properties PLC Company Profile

Countryside Properties plc (Countryside) is a United Kingdom-based housebuilder and regeneration partner, primarily operating in London and the South East of England, and with a presence in the North West of England. Countryside operates through two divisions: Housebuilding and Partnerships. The Company’s Housebuilding division develops medium to larger-scale sites, providing private housing on private land, primarily around London and in the South East of England.

