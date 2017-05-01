Cotiviti Holdings Inc (COTV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cotiviti Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:COTV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Cotiviti Holdings, Inc. provides payment processing services. The Company is focused primarily on the healthcare sector. Cotiviti Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on COTV. Raymond James Financial, Inc. began coverage on shares of Cotiviti Holdings in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “mkt perform” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cotiviti Holdings in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC began coverage on shares of Cotiviti Holdings in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Barclays PLC upped their target price on shares of Cotiviti Holdings from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc began coverage on shares of Cotiviti Holdings in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cotiviti Holdings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.82.

Cotiviti Holdings (NASDAQ:COTV) traded down 0.17% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.72. 253,534 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.77. Cotiviti Holdings has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $42.99.

Cotiviti Holdings (NASDAQ:COTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company earned $167.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.40 million. Cotiviti Holdings’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cotiviti Holdings will post $1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Olefson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas Present sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $619,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,007,754 shares of company stock valued at $311,419,734 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cotiviti Holdings during the third quarter valued at $308,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cotiviti Holdings during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,314,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Cotiviti Holdings by 126.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 125,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after buying an additional 70,016 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cotiviti Holdings by 167.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 24,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 15,569 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cotiviti Holdings by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period.

About Cotiviti Holdings

Cotiviti Holdings, Inc is a provider of analytics-driven payment accuracy solutions. The Company focuses primarily on the healthcare sector. The Company operates through two segments: Healthcare, and Global Retail and Other. Through its Healthcare segment, the Company offers prospective and retrospective claims accuracy solutions to healthcare payers in the United States.

