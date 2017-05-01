Jefferies Group LLC Initiates Coverage on Cotiviti Holdings Inc (COTV)

Analysts at Jefferies Group LLC started coverage on shares of Cotiviti Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:COTV) in a research report issued on Thursday, April 13th. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cotiviti Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup Inc initiated coverage on Cotiviti Holdings in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc. initiated coverage on Cotiviti Holdings in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “mkt perform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered Cotiviti Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cotiviti Holdings in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.82.

Shares of Cotiviti Holdings (NASDAQ:COTV) opened at 41.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.77. Cotiviti Holdings has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.98.

Cotiviti Holdings (NASDAQ:COTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business earned $167.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cotiviti Holdings will post $1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 8,011,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $275,438,120.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas Present sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $619,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,007,754 shares of company stock worth $311,419,734 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cotiviti Holdings during the third quarter valued at $308,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cotiviti Holdings during the third quarter valued at $10,314,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cotiviti Holdings during the third quarter valued at $2,039,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cotiviti Holdings by 31.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,108,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,169,000 after buying an additional 264,118 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cotiviti Holdings by 126.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 125,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after buying an additional 70,016 shares during the period.

Cotiviti Holdings Company Profile

Cotiviti Holdings, Inc is a provider of analytics-driven payment accuracy solutions. The Company focuses primarily on the healthcare sector. The Company operates through two segments: Healthcare, and Global Retail and Other. Through its Healthcare segment, the Company offers prospective and retrospective claims accuracy solutions to healthcare payers in the United States.

