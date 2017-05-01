Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Shares Bought by Stillwater Investment Management LLC

Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,757 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 233.2% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 10,361 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 7,251 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $854,000. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 114.9% in the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 9,733 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Management now owns 4,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.5% in the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 19,632 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) opened at 177.52 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $138.57 and a 12-month high of $178.71. The firm has a market cap of $77.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $29.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post $5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $7.00 per share. This represents a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Shares Bought by Stillwater Investment Management LLC” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/costco-wholesale-co-cost-shares-bought-by-stillwater-investment-management-llc-updated.html.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Barclays PLC raised Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Finally, Vetr raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.48 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.19.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $667,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,353,980.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Sinegal sold 17,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $2,796,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 792,594 shares in the company, valued at $130,397,564.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,948 shares of company stock worth $20,932,141. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.