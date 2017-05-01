Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to post $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.37. Costco Wholesale reported earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full year earnings of $5.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $5.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $29.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Vetr lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.76 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $158.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.19.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) opened at 177.52 on Monday. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $138.57 and a 12-month high of $178.71. The company has a market cap of $77.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.07 and its 200 day moving average is $162.00.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $7.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $0.45. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $667,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,353,980.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Mckay sold 4,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.25, for a total transaction of $832,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,857,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,948 shares of company stock worth $20,932,141 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $2,302,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,491 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 15,481 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,943 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 36.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 283,713 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,576,000 after buying an additional 75,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

