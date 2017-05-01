CoStar Group Inc (CSGP) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 62,457 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.68% of CoStar Group worth $45,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 14.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) traded down 0.07% on Monday, reaching $240.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,459 shares. CoStar Group Inc has a 52 week low of $179.21 and a 52 week high of $242.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.88 and a 200 day moving average of $200.95.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $227 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CoStar Group Inc will post $4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSGP. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet raised CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.00.

In other news, insider Andrew C. Florance sold 26,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $5,393,699.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Francis Carchedi sold 2,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total value of $502,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,219 shares of company stock worth $6,818,683 over the last 90 days. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc (CoStar) is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business community through its database of commercial real estate information covering the United States, the United Kingdom, and parts of Canada, Spain, Germany and France.

