CoStar Group Inc (CSGP) Receives $236.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $257.50.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) opened at 240.89 on Monday. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $179.22 and a 12 month high of $242.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.88 and its 200 day moving average is $200.95. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 86.65 and a beta of 1.44.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $227 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.69 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group will post $4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, VP Francis Carchedi sold 2,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total transaction of $502,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew C. Florance sold 26,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $5,393,699.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,219 shares of company stock valued at $6,818,683 in the last three months. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 799.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 20,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after buying an additional 18,337 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 39.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 221,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,962,000 after buying an additional 62,457 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc (CoStar) is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business community through its database of commercial real estate information covering the United States, the United Kingdom, and parts of Canada, Spain, Germany and France.

