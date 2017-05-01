CoStar Group Inc (CSGP) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “CoStar Group, Inc. provides information services to the commercial real estate industry. Their wide array of digital service offerings includes a leasing marketplace, a selling marketplace, sales comparable information, decision support, contact management, tenant information, property marketing, and industry news. They have three assets that provide a unique foundation for this marketplace: comprehensive national databases; large research department; and large number of participating organizations. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on CSGP. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $231.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet raised shares of CoStar Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $252.00.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) traded down 0.023% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.835. 164,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $179.22 and a 52-week high of $242.91. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 86.631 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.95.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The company earned $227 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.69 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts expect that CoStar Group will post $4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Francis Carchedi sold 4,500 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $922,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew C. Florance sold 26,271 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $5,393,699.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,219 shares of company stock valued at $6,818,683. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 14.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc (CoStar) is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business community through its database of commercial real estate information covering the United States, the United Kingdom, and parts of Canada, Spain, Germany and France.

