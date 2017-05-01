Costamare Inc (CMRE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Costamare Inc (NYSE:CMRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Costamare Inc. operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies. The Company deploys its containership fleet principally under multi-year time charters with leading liner companies that operate regularly scheduled routes between large commercial ports. It also provides a range of shipping services, such as technical support and maintenance, insurance consulting, financial and accounting services. Costamare Inc. is headquartered in Athens, Greece. “

CMRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Costamare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Costamare from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group AG downgraded Costamare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Costamare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc began coverage on Costamare in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.59.

Shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) opened at 6.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.96. Costamare has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $10.45.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Costamare had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm earned $105.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Costamare will post $0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Costamare’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Costamare by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 21,531 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in Costamare by 4.0% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 84,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Costamare by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costamare by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 285,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Costamare by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,936 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

