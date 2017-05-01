Cosi (COSI) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.44

Media headlines about Cosi (NASDAQ:COSI) have trended positive on Monday, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cosi earned a news impact score of 0.44 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news headlines about the restaurant operator an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Cosi (NASDAQ:COSI) opened at 0.0285 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.44. Cosi has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $1.05.

Cosi Company Profile

Cosi, Inc owns, operates and franchises restaurants. The Company offers a range of house coffees and other espresso-based beverages, handcrafted specialty drinks, along with soft drinks, flavored teas, bottled beverages, including premium still and sparkling waters, teas and, in some locations, beer and wine.

