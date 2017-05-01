Cormark Comments on Lundin Mining Co.’s FY2017 Earnings (LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a research note issued on Friday. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.48 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

LUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “focus stock” rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.50 price target on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lundin Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.43.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) opened at 7.28 on Monday. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $8.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.08. The company’s market cap is $5.29 billion.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation is a diversified base metals mining company. The Company is engaged in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, the United States, Portugal, Sweden and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Its segments include Candeleria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, Zinkgruvan, Tenke Fungurume and Other.

