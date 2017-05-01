CoreSite Realty Corp (COR) Issues Earnings Results

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm earned $114.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.48 million. CoreSite Realty Corp had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) opened at 98.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 58.25 and a beta of 0.66. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $64.81 and a 1-year high of $98.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.80 and its 200-day moving average is $82.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. CoreSite Realty Corp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 207.79%.

A number of analysts have commented on COR shares. Guggenheim cut shares of CoreSite Realty Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty Corp in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.22.

In other CoreSite Realty Corp news, SVP Derek Mccandless sold 2,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $258,660.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,764,967.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 23,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.77, for a total transaction of $2,147,747.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,927,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,093 shares of company stock valued at $6,318,845 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in CoreSite Realty Corp by 11.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in CoreSite Realty Corp by 2.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in CoreSite Realty Corp by 8.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 996,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,746,000 after buying an additional 80,264 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in CoreSite Realty Corp by 50.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 371,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,506,000 after buying an additional 125,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in CoreSite Realty Corp by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corp Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (CoreSite) is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company, through its controlling interest in CoreSite, L.P., is engaged in the business of ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of data centers across a range of markets in the United States, including the Northern Virginia, New York and San Francisco Bay areas, Chicago, Los Angeles, Boston, Miami and Denver.

