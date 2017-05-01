Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (CMMC) Earns “Speculative Buy” Rating from TD Securities

TD Securities reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CMMC) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. They currently have a C$1.55 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CMMC. BMO Capital Markets restated an underperform rating and issued a C$1.00 target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co.. in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Scotiabank restated an outperform rating and issued a C$1.75 target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co.. in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$0.95 to C$1.25 in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CMMC) opened at 0.90 on Wednesday. Copper Mountain Mining Co.. has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $119.39 million and a PE ratio of 15.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.93.

Copper Mountain Mining Co.. Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation is a copper-gold producing company. The Company is engaged in the business of mineral exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. The Company, through its subsidiary, has interests in the Copper Mountain Mine. The Copper Mountain mine project is situated 20 kilometers south of Princeton, British Columbia, and 300 kilometers east of the port of Vancouver.

