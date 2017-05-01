Copa Holdings, (CPA) Getting Very Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Copa Holdings, (NYSE:CPA) have trended very positive on Monday, according to AlphaOne. The research firm, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Copa Holdings, earned a media sentiment score of 0.51 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news coverage about the transportation company an impact score of 27 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment’s analysis:

CPA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Copa Holdings, from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Copa Holdings, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI raised Copa Holdings, from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Copa Holdings, from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.88.

Copa Holdings, (NYSE:CPA) opened at 116.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.55. Copa Holdings, has a 52-week low of $48.57 and a 52-week high of $117.00.

Copa Holdings, (NYSE:CPA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Copa Holdings, had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm earned $601.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.51 million. On average, analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, will post $7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Copa Holdings, (CPA) Getting Very Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/copa-holdings-cpa-getting-very-positive-news-coverage-analysis-shows.html.

About Copa Holdings,

Copa Holdings, SA is a provider of airline passenger and cargo service through its principal operating subsidiaries, Compania Panamena de Aviacion, S. A. (Copa Airlines) and AeroRepublica, S. A. (Copa Colombia). The Company operates through air transportation segment. Copa Airlines operates from its position located in the Republic of Panama.

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Holdings S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa Holdings S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.