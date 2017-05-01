Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has $49.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Quarterly estimates for Cooper Tire have been going up lately. The company is poised to gain from product launches and share repurchases. The repurchase program was extended recently, boosting shareholder returns. The acquisition of GRT as well as the expansion in Latin America and Asia are also likely to prove beneficial. The company's strong balance sheet can also support growth plans. Cooper Tire outperformed the Zacks categorized Rubber-Tires industry over the last three months.”

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. FBR & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.67.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) opened at 38.30 on Tuesday. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has a 52 week low of $29.29 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.01 and its 200-day moving average is $39.04.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm earned $643.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co will post $3.80 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/cooper-tire-rubber-co-ctb-lifted-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

In other Cooper Tire & Rubber Co news, VP Stephen Zamansky sold 14,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $566,835.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co by 5.3% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co by 79.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co by 81.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co by 31.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company is a manufacturer and marketer of replacement tires. The Company specializes in the design, manufacture, marketing and sales of passenger car, light truck, medium truck, motorcycle, and racing tires. The Company operates through four segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.