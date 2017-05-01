Continental Building Products Inc (CBPX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Continental Building Products, Inc. is a manufacturer of gypsum wallboard, joint compound and complementary finishing products. It serves the residential, commercial and repair and remodel construction markets primarily in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products under the LiftLite, Mold Defense and Weather Defense names. Continental Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Silver Grove, Quebec. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CBPX. Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Continental Building Products in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Continental Building Products from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) opened at 24.35 on Wednesday. Continental Building Products has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $26.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.52 million, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average of $23.14.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Continental Building Products had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $118.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Continental Building Products will post $1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Isabelle Shiffrin sold 3,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $80,083.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,630.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Continental Building Products by 8.0% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Continental Building Products by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its position in shares of Continental Building Products by 2,210.0% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 138,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 132,600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Continental Building Products by 168.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Continental Building Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Continental Building Products Company Profile

Continental Building Products, Inc is a manufacturer of gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products. The Company operates through wallboard segment. Gypsum wallboard is a primary building material used in residential and commercial construction and in repair and remodel (R&R). It offers customers a range of gypsum wallboard products, including LiftLite, its lightweight product designed to lift and install; its Mold Defense line of products designed for protection against mold and mildew, and its Weather Defense line of moisture and mold-resistant exterior sheathing.

