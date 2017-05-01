Container Store Group Inc (TCS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, “The Container Store Group, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of storage and organization products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, TCS and Elfa. TCS segment consists of its retail stores, ebsite and call center. Elfa segment designs and manufactures component-based shelving and drawer systems that are customizable for any area of the home, including closets, kitchens, offices and garages. The Container Store Group, Inc. is headquartered in Coppell, Texas. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Container Store Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $5.00 price target on Container Store Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Container Store Group in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) traded down 5.07% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.12. 158,135 shares of the stock traded hands. Container Store Group has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $8.34. The firm has a market cap of $200.22 million, a P/E ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average is $5.04.

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Container Store Group had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $216.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Container Store Group will post $0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert E. Jordan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 65.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Container Store Group by 218.2% in the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,676,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,183,000 after buying an additional 1,149,842 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management increased its position in Container Store Group by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management now owns 416,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 185,964 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Container Store Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Container Store Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,374,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Container Store Group by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 279,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 48,597 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc is a specialty retailer of storage and organization products. The Company’s segments include The Container Store (TCS), Elfa and Corporate/Other. The Company’s TCS segment consists of its retail stores, Website and call center, as well as its installation and organizational services business.

