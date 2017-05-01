Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (CPSS) Issues Earnings Results

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.37 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 18.15%.

Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) traded down 1.85% on Monday, reaching $4.78. 61,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.41 million, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average is $4.89. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $6.05.

In related news, insider Curtis K. Powell sold 7,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $36,911.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Creatura sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $52,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 357,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,888,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc is a specialty finance company. The Company’s business is to purchase and service retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and by select independent dealers in the United States in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks and passenger vans.

