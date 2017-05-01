Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) Position Held by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC maintained its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, SRB Corp increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.1% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 2,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) traded down 0.19% during trading on Monday, reaching $79.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,227 shares. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.76 and a 52 week high of $81.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.06 and its 200-day moving average is $74.43. The firm has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.02.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 10.06%. Consolidated Edison’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post $4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.32%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/consolidated-edison-inc-ed-position-held-by-baker-ellis-asset-management-llc.html.

ED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $82.50 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays PLC set a $76.00 price objective on Consolidated Edison and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.63.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc (Con Edison) is a holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, which include Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc (the Clean Energy Businesses) and Con Edison Transmission, Inc (Con Edison Transmission).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.