ConocoPhillips (COP) Shares Sold by Univest Corp of Pennsylvania

Univest Corp of Pennsylvania reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,599 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 6,812 shares during the period. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,308,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 8.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 200,549 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after buying an additional 15,090 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.8% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 10,701 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,618,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 70,741 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) opened at 47.91 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $53.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.58. The stock’s market cap is $59.21 billion.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.16. The firm earned $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 14.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.90) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post $0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Saturday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.42.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas liquids. The Company operates through six segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe and North Africa, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International.

