ConocoPhillips (COP) Given “Buy” Rating at Cowen and Company

Cowen and Company reiterated their buy rating on shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in a research note published on Friday, April 14th.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale raised ConocoPhillips from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Hilliard Lyons initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) opened at 47.91 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $59.21 billion. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $53.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.58.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.16. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 14.84%. The company earned $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post $0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $496,521,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,901 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,883,848,000 after buying an additional 8,487,514 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,242,882 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $413,364,000 after buying an additional 5,029,627 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,505,423 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $630,547,000 after buying an additional 2,408,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,125.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,210,409 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $110,902,000 after buying an additional 2,030,017 shares in the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas liquids. The Company operates through six segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe and North Africa, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International.

