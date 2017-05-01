Conn's (CONN) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN) has been trending somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Conn's earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media headlines about the specialty retailer an impact score of 80 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CONN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conn's from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised Conn's from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Conn's in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN) traded down 0.994% on Monday, reaching $17.425. The company had a trading volume of 333,318 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average is $10.93. Conn's has a one year low of $6.54 and a one year high of $17.95. The firm’s market capitalization is $539.43 million.

Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $432.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.37 million. Conn's had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. Conn's’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Conn's will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Daly acquired 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,335.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s, Inc is a specialty retailer that offers a selection of consumer goods and related services in addition to a credit solution for its core credit constrained consumers. The Company operates through two segments: retail and credit. The Retail segment includes product categories, such as furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room and bedroom; home appliance, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers and ranges; Consumer electronics, including liquid-crystal-display (LED), organic LED (OLED), Ultra high definition (HD) and Internet-ready televisions, and home office, including computers, printers and accessories.

