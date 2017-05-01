Conning Inc. Has $450,000 Position in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)

Conning Inc. reduced its position in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 619.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,033,052 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,630,000 after buying an additional 889,377 shares during the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 8,904 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 469.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. now owns 178,636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,626,000 after buying an additional 147,247 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 28,810 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 124.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 9,312 shares during the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) traded up 0.42% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,671 shares. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $62.76 and a 1-year high of $87.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.08 and its 200 day moving average is $80.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.45.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.18. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 134.65% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company earned $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post $5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.49%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/conning-inc-has-450000-position-in-motorola-solutions-inc-msi.html.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Group LLC upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Gabelli raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. The Company operates through two segments: Products and Services. The Company’s Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories and software. The Products segment has two product lines: Devices and Systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.