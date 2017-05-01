Conning Inc. Has $407,000 Position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Conning Inc. held its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,130 shares of the bank’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.5% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 22,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. 53.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) traded down 0.1816% on Monday, hitting $47.0045. 1,161,531 shares of the company traded hands. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $41.36 and a 1-year high of $54.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.17 and its 200 day moving average is $49.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.1518 and a beta of 0.97.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm earned $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.47 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post $3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.451 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 46.07%.

Several research analysts have commented on TD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.43.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (the Bank) is a Canada-based bank, which operates in the North America. It is an online financial services firm, with over 10.2 million online and mobile customers. Its segments include Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, Wholesale Banking and Corporate. The Canadian Retail segment provides a range of financial products and services to customers in the Canadian personal and commercial banking businesses.

