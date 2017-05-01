Connemara Mining Company plc’s (CON) Corporate Rating Reiterated at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Connemara Mining Company plc (LON:CON) in a research report released on Wednesday.

Shares of Connemara Mining Company plc (LON:CON) opened at 1.695 on Wednesday. The company’s market cap is GBX 1.28 million. Connemara Mining Company plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1.29 and a 12 month high of GBX 3.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.57.

About Connemara Mining Company plc

Connemara Mining Company Plc is engaged in the exploration for and development of mineral resources in Ireland. The Company operates through three segments: Limerick, Oldcastle and Rest of Ireland. It holds interests in approximately 35 exploration licenses mainly for zinc and lead in known mineralized trends.

