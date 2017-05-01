Connecticut Water Service (CTWS) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 0.05

Headlines about Connecticut Water Service (NASDAQ:CTWS) have trended somewhat positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Connecticut Water Service earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave press coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 66 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Connecticut Water Service (NASDAQ:CTWS) traded up 0.8010% on Monday, hitting $54.0999. The stock had a trading volume of 5,547 shares. Connecticut Water Service has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $59.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.93. The company has a market capitalization of $609.06 million, a P/E ratio of 26.0096 and a beta of 0.03.

Connecticut Water Service (NASDAQ:CTWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter. Connecticut Water Service had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 24.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Connecticut Water Service will post $2.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Connecticut Water Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

About Connecticut Water Service

Connecticut Water Service, Inc is a non-operating holding company. The Company’s income is derived from the earnings of its subsidiary companies, including The Connecticut Water Company (Connecticut Water), The Maine Water Company (Maine Water), New England Water Utility Services, Inc (NEWUS) and Chester Realty Company (Chester Realty).

