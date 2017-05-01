Connect Group PLC’s (CNCT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Connect Group PLC (LON:CNCT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 185 ($2.37) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. FinnCap reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.56) price target on shares of Connect Group PLC in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.17) price target on shares of Connect Group PLC in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Connect Group PLC from GBX 164 ($2.10) to GBX 168 ($2.15) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Connect Group PLC in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 167 ($2.14) price target (down from GBX 180 ($2.30)) on shares of Connect Group PLC in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Connect Group PLC presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 178 ($2.28).

Connect Group PLC (LON:CNCT) opened at 126.00 on Tuesday. Connect Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 124.75 and a 12-month high of GBX 168.00. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 307.93 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 134.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 140.89.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.

In other Connect Group PLC news, insider Mark Cashmore sold 25,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.79), for a total transaction of £36,045.80 ($46,082.59). Also, insider Jonathan Bunting sold 38,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.79), for a total transaction of £54,016.20 ($69,056.76). Insiders have acquired 42,690 shares of company stock valued at $3,812,690 over the last ninety days.

Connect Group PLC Company Profile

Connect Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based distribution company. The Company’s segments include Connect News & Media: News Distribution (Smiths News); Connect News & Media: Media (DMD); Connect Parcel Freight (Tuffnells); Connect Education & Care (The Consortium), and Connect Books (Bertrams, Dawson Books and Wordery).

