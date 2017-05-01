ConforMIS (CFMS) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.10

Media stories about ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ConforMIS earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned headlines about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) opened at 5.62 on Monday. ConforMIS has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $12.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average is $7.37. The firm’s market capitalization is $246.27 million.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 million. ConforMIS had a negative net margin of 73.53% and a negative return on equity of 46.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that ConforMIS will post ($1.39) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CFMS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConforMIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of ConforMIS in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.61.

In related news, Director Philipp Lang sold 108,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $934,863.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 519,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,466,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel Steines sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $27,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 262,918 shares of company stock worth $2,227,277. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

ConforMIS Company Profile

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company uses its iFit Image-to-Implant technology platform to develop, manufacture and sell joint replacement implants, which are individually sized and shaped, to fit each patient’s anatomy. The Company’s iFit technology platform is applicable to various joints.

