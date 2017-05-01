Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (CDOR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDOR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Condor Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Shares of Condor Hospitality Trust (NASDAQ:CDOR) opened at 10.70 on Tuesday. Condor Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $20.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.22. The firm has a market cap of $72.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 2.89.

WARNING: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. This is an increase from Condor Hospitality Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Condor Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is -7.74%.

In other news, CEO J William Blackham III bought 71,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $749,994.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 75,017 shares of company stock worth $787,031 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

