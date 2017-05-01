Viking Fund Management LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Concho Resources Inc (CXO)

Viking Fund Management LLC reduced its position in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Concho Resources accounts for about 1.5% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Viking Fund Management LLC owned 0.06% of Concho Resources worth $11,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CXO. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Elgethun Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Concho Resources during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Concho Resources by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) opened at 126.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.75 and a 200-day moving average of $134.27. Concho Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $110.50 and a 52-week high of $147.55. The company’s market capitalization is $18.35 billion.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.27. The company earned $524.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.19 million. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 89.23% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Concho Resources Inc will post $1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CXO shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc boosted their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Scotiabank set a $156.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays PLC dropped their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.58.

In other Concho Resources news, SVP J Steve Guthrie sold 6,000 shares of Concho Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $768,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,095,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. The Company’s four operating areas include the Northern Delaware Basin, the Southern Delaware Basin, the Midland Basin and the New Mexico Shelf.

