Concho Resources Inc (CXO) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 12th. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 62.64% from the stock’s current price.

CXO has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased their price objective on Concho Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Scotiabank set a $156.00 price objective on Concho Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays PLC lowered their price objective on Concho Resources from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.58.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) traded down 0.41% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,228,476 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $18.35 billion. Concho Resources has a one year low of $110.50 and a one year high of $147.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.75 and a 200 day moving average of $134.27.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.27. The company earned $524.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.19 million. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 89.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Concho Resources will post $1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Concho Resources news, SVP J Steve Guthrie sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $768,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,810 shares in the company, valued at $5,095,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Concho Resources by 11.2% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. boosted its stake in Concho Resources by 3.1% in the first quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 89,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Concho Resources by 3.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its stake in Concho Resources by 13.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 12,372 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Concho Resources by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. The Company’s four operating areas include the Northern Delaware Basin, the Southern Delaware Basin, the Midland Basin and the New Mexico Shelf.

