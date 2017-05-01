Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) Position Cut by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments reduced its position in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 367,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,297 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.09% of Conagra Brands worth $14,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 7.9% in the first quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 104.8% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $196,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) traded down 0.08% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.75. 165,828 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.93. Conagra Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $33.61 and a 12 month high of $48.86. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm earned $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands Inc will post $1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vetr lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.38 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup Inc upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.76.

In related news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 6,046 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $245,528.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, formerly ConAgra Foods, Inc, operates as a packaged food company. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Foods and Commercial Foods. The Company sells branded and customized food products, as well as commercially branded foods. It also supplies vegetable, spice and grain products to a range of restaurants, foodservice operators and commercial customers.

