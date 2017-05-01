Community West Bancshares (CWBC) Issues Earnings Results

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) released its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $8.42 million for the quarter.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) traded down 0.50% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,597 shares. Community West Bancshares has a one year low of $7.19 and a one year high of $10.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.39 million, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is an increase from Community West Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.58%.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company. The Company provides full-service banking through its subsidiary, Community West Bank, N.A. (the Bank). Through the Bank, the Company provides a range of financial products and services to customers, including lending and deposit products. The Company focuses on professionals, small to mid-sized businesses and individual households.

