Somewhat Critical News Coverage Likely to Impact Commercial Metals Company (CMC) Share Price

News articles about Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) have been trending somewhat negative on Monday, according to AlphaOne. The research firm, a division of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Commercial Metals Company earned a media sentiment score of -0.03 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 69 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several brokerages have commented on CMC. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Commercial Metals Company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Commercial Metals Company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commercial Metals Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Clarkson Capital raised Commercial Metals Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on Commercial Metals Company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) traded up 0.27% during trading on Monday, reaching $18.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,943 shares. Commercial Metals Company has a 52 week low of $14.57 and a 52 week high of $24.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Commercial Metals Company had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals Company will post $0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. Commercial Metals Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.84%.

About Commercial Metals Company

Commercial Metals Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, recycles and markets steel and metal products, related materials and services through a network. The Company’s Americas Recycling segment processes scrap metals for use as a raw material by manufacturers of new metal products. The Americas Mills segment consists of steel mills, commonly referred to as minimills that produce reinforcing bar (rebar), angles, flats and rounds.

