Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Stephens in a research report issued on Monday, April 17th.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays PLC reduced their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.29.
Shares of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) opened at 54.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.64 and a 200 day moving average of $55.12. Commerce Bancshares has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $60.61.
Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business earned $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post $2.84 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.44%.
In related news, Chairman David W. Kemper sold 13,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $759,013.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,651,400.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David W. Kemper sold 8,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $493,106.26. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,262,372 shares in the company, valued at $71,336,641.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,423 shares of company stock worth $4,257,901 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,095,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,407,000 after buying an additional 229,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,149,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,132,000 after buying an additional 130,170 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,170,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,481,000 after buying an additional 89,912 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 954,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,577,000 after buying an additional 25,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 945,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,585,000 after buying an additional 7,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.
Commerce Bancshares Company Profile
Commerce Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company of Commerce Bank (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in general banking business, providing a range of retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The Company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.
