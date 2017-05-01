Comfort Systems USA (FIX) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.21

Press coverage about Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Alpha One. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Comfort Systems USA earned a news sentiment score of 0.21 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news stories about the construction company an impact score of 85 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comfort Systems USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) traded up 0.82% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,494 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.71 and a 200 day moving average of $33.47. Comfort Systems USA has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $39.67. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.28.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm earned $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA will post $1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.28%.

In other news, Director James H. Schultz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $380,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,771.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Krusi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $101,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,769 shares of company stock worth $1,561,972 in the last ninety days. 3.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a provider of mechanical contracting services, which principally includes heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, piping and controls, as well as off-site construction, electrical, monitoring and fire protection. As of December 31, 2016, the Company installed, maintained, repaired and replaced products and systems throughout its 35 operating units in 84 cities and 91 locations throughout the United States.

