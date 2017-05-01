Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Position Raised by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 104.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,143 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 103,622 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 1.5% of Woodstock Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,537,000. Seminole Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 37.7% in the third quarter. Seminole Management Co. Inc. now owns 157,544 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $10,451,000 after buying an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.8% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,556,309 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $169,586,000 after buying an additional 349,194 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York GFN bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 253,633 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $16,822,000 after buying an additional 17,961 shares in the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) opened at 39.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.67 and a 200 day moving average of $35.71. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $29.81 and a 12-month high of $40.62. The company has a market cap of $189.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post $1.90 earnings per share for the current year.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. HSBC Holdings plc initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.50 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Comcast to $47.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

In related news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 7,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $264,275.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,360,160.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 2,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $89,103.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,206.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,090 shares of company stock worth $9,438,725 over the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation is a media and technology company. The Company has two primary businesses: Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Its Comcast Cable business operates in the Cable Communications segment. Its NBCUniversal business operates in four business segments: Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment and Theme Parks.

