Comcast Co. (CMCSA) PT Raised to $45.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Monday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the cable giant’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Instinet raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $37.50 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.50 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.07.

Shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) opened at 39.19 on Monday. Comcast has a 12-month low of $29.81 and a 12-month high of $40.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business earned $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast will post $1.90 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 2,356 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $89,103.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,206.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Salva sold 3,121 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $237,071.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,950,590.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,090 shares of company stock worth $9,438,725 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in Comcast by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 95,099 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at $2,329,000. HL Financial Services LLC raised its position in Comcast by 0.6% in the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 72,211 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 2.4% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 76,869 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 35.5% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,241 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation is a media and technology company. The Company has two primary businesses: Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Its Comcast Cable business operates in the Cable Communications segment. Its NBCUniversal business operates in four business segments: Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment and Theme Parks.

