Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the cable giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CMCSA. Macquarie reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wunderlich reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.60.

Shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) remained flat at $39.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. 15,961,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $189.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.71. Comcast has a 52-week low of $29.81 and a 52-week high of $40.62.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Comcast will post $1.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Neil Smit sold 39,730 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $2,990,874.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,240,020.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 2,356 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $89,103.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,206.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,090 shares of company stock valued at $9,438,725 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Comcast by 56.5% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,696 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 159.3% in the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CT Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 109.4% in the first quarter. CT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation is a media and technology company. The Company has two primary businesses: Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Its Comcast Cable business operates in the Cable Communications segment. Its NBCUniversal business operates in four business segments: Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment and Theme Parks.

