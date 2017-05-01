Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Columbia Sportswear Company had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company earned $543.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Columbia Sportswear Company updated its FY17 guidance to $2.72-2.82 EPS.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) traded down 1.13% during trading on Monday, reaching $55.98. 144,834 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.06 and its 200-day moving average is $57.58. Columbia Sportswear Company has a 52-week low of $51.70 and a 52-week high of $63.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Columbia Sportswear Company’s payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/columbia-sportswear-company-colm-posts-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-10-eps.html.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear Company in a report on Sunday. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear Company from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear Company in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Columbia Sportswear Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.42.

In other news, COO Bryan Timm sold 4,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $231,612.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,829,056.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas B. Cusick sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $1,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,760 shares of company stock valued at $12,190,366 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Columbia Sportswear Company by 3.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Columbia Sportswear Company by 0.6% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear Company by 2.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear Company by 9.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 38.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company is an apparel and footwear company. The Company designs, sources, markets and distributes outdoor lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, Sorel, prAna and other brands. Its geographic segments are the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific (LAAP), Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.