Colony Starwood Homes (SFR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $147.46 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Colony Starwood Homes (NYSE:SFR) to announce sales of $147.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Colony Starwood Homes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $143.62 million and the highest is $152.48 million. Colony Starwood Homes posted sales of $139.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colony Starwood Homes will report full year sales of $147.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $588.42 million to $636.87 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $656.71 million per share, with estimates ranging from $626 million to $688.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Colony Starwood Homes.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SFR. Wood & Company began coverage on Colony Starwood Homes in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Colony Starwood Homes in a report on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Colony Starwood Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on Colony Starwood Homes in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Colony Starwood Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colony Starwood Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Colony Starwood Homes (NYSE:SFR) traded down 0.09% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,397,785 shares. Colony Starwood Homes has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $35.15. The firm’s market cap is $3.51 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Colony Starwood Homes’s payout ratio is presently -59.86%.

In other Colony Starwood Homes news, EVP Justin M. Iannacone sold 4,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total value of $141,909.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,614.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Arik Prawer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $169,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,999.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,521,732 shares of company stock valued at $374,480,519 in the last quarter. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Colony Starwood Homes by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,954,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Colony Starwood Homes by 8.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,034,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,399,000 after buying an additional 166,550 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Colony Starwood Homes by 10.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 8,196 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Colony Starwood Homes by 6.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 110,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Colony Starwood Homes by 84.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Colony Starwood Homes Company Profile

Colony Starwood Homes, formerly Starwood Waypoint Residential Trust, is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company was formed primarily to acquire, renovate, lease and manage residential assets in select markets across the United States. It is focused on acquiring single-family rental (SFR) homes through a variety of channels, renovating these homes to the extent necessary and leasing them to qualified residents.

