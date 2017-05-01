Colliers International Group (CIGI) Receives Media Impact Rating of 0.56

Media coverage about Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) has trended very positive on Monday, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Colliers International Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.56 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CIGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded Colliers International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Colliers International Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) opened at 48.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.23. Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of $32.93 and a 52-week high of $52.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.48.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.16. The company earned $576 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.84 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 52.27% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post $2.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp bought 65,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.28 per share, for a total transaction of $2,492,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

