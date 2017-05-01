Colfax Corp (CFX) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.15

Headlines about Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Colfax Corp earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 57 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) traded down 0.72% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,396 shares. Colfax Corp has a one year low of $24.62 and a one year high of $41.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.11 and its 200 day moving average is $37.18.

Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The company earned $930 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.83 million. Colfax Corp had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Colfax Corp will post $1.66 EPS for the current year.

CFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Colfax Corp in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colfax Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Seaport Global Securities raised Colfax Corp from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus raised Colfax Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Colfax Corp in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Colfax Corp Company Profile

Colfax Corporation is an industrial manufacturing and engineering company. The Company provides gas and fluid handling and fabrication technology products and services to customers around the world. The Company’s segments include Gas and Fluid Handling, and Fabrication Technology. The Gas and Fluid Handling segment supplies a range of gas and fluid handling products, including heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, gas compressors, pumps and certain related products, as well as aftermarket and lubrication-related services, which serves customers in the power generation, oil, gas and petrochemical, mining, marine (including defense) and general industrial and other end markets.

