Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) Position Held by Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. maintained its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massey Quick & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. SRB Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 253.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) traded up 0.61% on Monday, reaching $60.60. 573,289 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $63.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology service provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post $3.65 EPS for the current year.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Vetr cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.32 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Pacific Crest set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.47.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp news, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 2,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $137,977.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,570.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,582 shares of company stock worth $981,279. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is a professional services company. The Company operates through four segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing/Retail/Logistics, and Other. The Financial Services segment includes customers providing banking/transaction processing, capital markets and insurance services.

