Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI) VP Timothy G. Oneill Sells 1,000 Shares

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $45,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,112.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Timothy G. Oneill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,000 shares of Cogent Communications Holdings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $43,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,000 shares of Cogent Communications Holdings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total transaction of $41,700.00.

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) traded down 0.11% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.95. 151,796 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.11 and its 200 day moving average is $40.67. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $34.23 and a 52 week high of $45.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Cogent Communications Holdings (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $97.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.87 million. Cogent Communications Holdings had a negative return on equity of 53.79% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post $0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings by 36.5% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings by 99.9% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings by 61.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CCOI shares. Citigroup Inc lifted their target price on shares of Cogent Communications Holdings from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. FBR & Co restated an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Cogent Communications Holdings in a report on Monday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cogent Communications Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc started coverage on shares of Cogent Communications Holdings in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cogent Communications Holdings in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogent Communications Holdings has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.62.

Cogent Communications Holdings Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc is a facilities-based provider of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP), communications services. The Company’s network is specifically designed and optimized to transmit data using IP. The Company delivers its services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe and in Japan.

