Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, “Coeur Mining, Inc. operates as a primary silver and gold producer with precious metals mines in the Americas. The company’s principal properties include the Palmarejo silver-gold mine in Mexico, the San Bartolome silver mine in Bolivia, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada and the Kensington gold mine in Alaska. It also conducts ongoing exploration activities in Alaska, Argentina, Bolivia, Mexico, and Nevada. Coeur Mining, Inc., formerly known as Coeur d’Alene Mines Corporation, is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital set a $14.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Coeur Mining from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank AG dropped their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $11.75 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.19.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) opened at 9.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $16.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post $0.30 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter C. Mitchell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $87,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth about $2,209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 62.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 8,075 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 484.2% in the third quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 963,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,402,000 after buying an additional 798,850 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 100.2% in the third quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 97,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 48,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc is a gold and silver producer. The Company has its mines located in the United States, Mexico, and Bolivia and exploration projects in Mexico and Argentina. Its segments include Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, San Bartolome mines, Coeur Capital and Other. The Palmarejo complex is located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico.

