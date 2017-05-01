Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Coeur Mining, Inc. operates as a primary silver and gold producer with precious metals mines in the Americas. The company’s principal properties include the Palmarejo silver-gold mine in Mexico, the San Bartolome silver mine in Bolivia, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada and the Kensington gold mine in Alaska. It also conducts ongoing exploration activities in Alaska, Argentina, Bolivia, Mexico, and Nevada. Coeur Mining, Inc., formerly known as Coeur d’Alene Mines Corporation, is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital set a $14.00 price objective on Coeur Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised Coeur Mining from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank AG lowered their price objective on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.75 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.19.

Shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) opened at 9.06 on Thursday. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $16.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.95 million. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post $0.30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter C. Mitchell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $87,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 1,657.3% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,633,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,986,000 after buying an additional 3,426,835 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,986,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,506,000 after buying an additional 2,152,807 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,214,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,936,000 after buying an additional 1,811,718 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $12,831,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 234.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,882,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,264,000 after buying an additional 1,319,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc is a gold and silver producer. The Company has its mines located in the United States, Mexico, and Bolivia and exploration projects in Mexico and Argentina. Its segments include Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, San Bartolome mines, Coeur Capital and Other. The Palmarejo complex is located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico.

