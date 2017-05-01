Coca Cola HBC AG (CCH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,969.30 ($25.43).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.11) target price on shares of Coca Cola HBC AG in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays PLC boosted their target price on Coca Cola HBC AG from GBX 1,650 ($21.30) to GBX 1,750 ($22.60) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($30.34) target price on shares of Coca Cola HBC AG in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group AG restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($27.76) target price on shares of Coca Cola HBC AG in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,993 ($25.73) target price (up from GBX 1,826 ($23.58)) on shares of Coca Cola HBC AG in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

In other Coca Cola HBC AG news, insider SANDA PAREZANOVIC acquired 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,092 ($27.01) per share, for a total transaction of £732.20 ($945.38). Also, insider Dimitris Lois acquired 99 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,988 ($25.67) per share, with a total value of £1,968.12 ($2,541.15). Insiders purchased a total of 173 shares of company stock valued at $343,859 over the last quarter.

Shares of Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) traded down 0.9709% during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2142.1189. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,055.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,846.53. The stock’s market cap is GBX 7.78 billion. Coca Cola HBC AG has a 52 week low of GBX 1,286.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 2,166.00.

About Coca Cola HBC AG

Coca Cola HBC AG is a Switzerland-based bottler of Coca-Cola products. The Company’s segments include Established markets, including Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland and Switzerland; Developing markets, including Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia and Slovenia, and Emerging markets, including Armenia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Macedonia, Moldova, Montenegro, Nigeria, Romania, Russian Federation, Serbia and Ukraine.

