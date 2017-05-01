Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCE) Given Sell Rating at ABN Amro

ABN Amro restated their sell rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

CCE has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a hold rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays PLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola European Partners plc presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCE) traded down 0.88% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.28. 1,584,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 1-year low of $30.55 and a 1-year high of $54.37. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.26.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Coca-Cola European Partners plc had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business earned $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola European Partners plc will post $2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.2261 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola European Partners plc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Coca-Cola European Partners plc’s payout ratio is 31.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola European Partners plc by 10,066.2% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,460,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,060,000 after buying an additional 3,426,129 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola European Partners plc by 9.9% in the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners plc during the third quarter worth approximately $1,763,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners plc during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola European Partners plc by 0.4% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,174,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,445,000 after buying an additional 21,413 shares during the period. 31.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc Company Profile

Coca-Cola Enterprises, Inc (CCE) markets, produces and distributes nonalcoholic beverages. The Company serves customers across Belgium, continental France, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden. The Company’s segments include Europe and Corporate. CCE is The Coca-Cola Company’s strategic bottling partner in Western Europe.

